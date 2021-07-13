Sign up for our weekly event guide email.

Find An Event Near You
KALEO tickets at The Novo, Los Angeles tickets at The Novo, Los Angeles tickets at The Novo, Los Angeles
Tue Jul 13, 2021 - 7:00 PM
KALEO
The Novo, Los Angeles, CA
Lindsey Stirling tickets at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Tue Jul 20, 2021 - 7:00 PM
Lindsey Stirling
Kiesza, MAKO
Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA
Pancho Barraza tickets at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Sat Aug 21, 2021 - 8:00 PM
Pancho Barraza
Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA
Intocable tickets at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Sat Oct 9, 2021 - 8:00 PM
Intocable
Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA
Luke Bryan tickets at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
Fri Aug 27, 2021 - 7:00 PM
Luke Bryan
with Runaway June
STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
The Weeknd tickets at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
Fri Mar 18, 2022 - 7:00 PM
The Weeknd
STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
The Weeknd tickets at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
Sat Mar 19, 2022 - 7:00 PM
The Weeknd
STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
The Weeknd tickets at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
Sun Mar 20, 2022 - 7:00 PM
The Weeknd
STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
Chicano Batman tickets at Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles tickets at Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles tickets at Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles
Sat May 15, 2021 - 8:00 PM
Chicano Batman
with special guest Le Butcherettes
Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, CA
The Airborne Toxic Event tickets at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles
Sat Apr 30, 2022 - 7:30 PM
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
