Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series - Las Vegas - Session 2 tickets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Mon Nov 6, 2023

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series - Las Vegas - Session 2

LSU vs Colorado (Women) USC vs Kansas State (Men)
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series - Las Vegas - Session 2

LSU vs Colorado (Women) USC vs Kansas State (Men)
T-Mobile Arena
3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 692-1616
Mon Nov 6, 2023
Onsale: Wed Jul 12, 2023 - 10:00 AM
  • LSU vs Colorado (Women)
  • USC vs Kansas State (Men)

No bags or backpacks will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9”x 5” x 2” max). For more information for your visit, please visit t-mobilearena.com.

