Andrew McMahon, of Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin fame, has reinvented himself as Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness and has seen the biggest success of his 16 year career with hit single, “Cecilia and the Satellite.” His forthcoming album Zombies On Broadway due Feb. 10, 2017 is a follow up to the eponymous album that produced the smash single, “Cecilia and the Satellite,” which became a Top 5 hit across both Alternative and AAA radio, Top 10 hit at Hot AC and which also climbed up the Pop chart. “Cecilia and the Satellite” found great commercial success having been featured on FOX's "Red Band Society" trailer, MTV's "Real World," and the TV promo for Warner Bros. Pictures’ film PAN. McMahon performed the single on “CONAN” and on “TODAY.” Most recently, he completed a massive summer tour across North America with Weezer and Panic! At The Disco. His current single off the new record, “Fire Escape,” is quickly rising across airplay at Alternative reaching Top 20 and growing at AAA Radio.

Aside from his professional successes, McMahon is a 10 year survivor of leukemia and founder of the Dear Jack Foundation, one of the first Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) specific cancer foundations which advocates for and supports initiatives that benefit AYAs diagnosed with cancer. McMahon lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 10 years Kelly and their daughter Cecilia.